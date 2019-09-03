Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 52.94% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.