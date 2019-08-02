Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Since XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XBiotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.55 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 78.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 53.9%. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.