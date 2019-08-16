Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XBiotech Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XBiotech Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, and a 60.30% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.