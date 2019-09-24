Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1869.73 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 30.26% at a $13 average target price. Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 62.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 20.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.