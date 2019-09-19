Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 20.32 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 35.28% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus price target and a 55.58% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 22%. XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.8%. Competitively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.