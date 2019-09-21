Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.99% for XBiotech Inc. with average price target of $13.

Institutional investors held 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.