Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.28% and an $13 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 548.15% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 10.9%. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.