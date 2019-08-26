Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has beta of 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 62.70% for XBiotech Inc. with consensus price target of $13. Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 392.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 14.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.