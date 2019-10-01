Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 284,198,645.60% -51.9% -48.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,905,942.91% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. From a competition point of view, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta which is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 28.21%. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 61.21%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 86.3% respectively. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.