Reviewing XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.50 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta and it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 59.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year XBiotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.