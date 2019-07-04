Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.26 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 40.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.