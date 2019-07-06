Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Since X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 58.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.