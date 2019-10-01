Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,631,659.06% -150.3% -87% Omeros Corporation 232,849,462.37% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Omeros Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 65.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.