Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s results

This is a contrast between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.27 N/A -1.58 0.00





Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

The Current Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 212.35%.

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.



Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.