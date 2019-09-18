Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.1% respectively. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.