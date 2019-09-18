Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 3.1% respectively. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
