Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.13 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $170.82 average target price and a 20.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.