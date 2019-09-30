Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,589,353.61% -150.3% -87% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,558,398.22% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 147.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.