Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

We are contrasting X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 25 25.38 N/A -4.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Insmed Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus price target of $36.5, with potential upside of 100.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.