Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 252.24% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
