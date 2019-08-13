Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 252.24% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.