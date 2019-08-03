Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|2.95
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.3%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.15%
|-14.35%
|-23.52%
|-57.85%
|-61.04%
|-55.6%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
