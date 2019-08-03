Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 2.95 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.