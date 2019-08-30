Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 48.93 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 consensus target price and a 60.93% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 94.5% respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.