Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is a contrast between X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,716,463.41% -150.3% -87% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,812,544.75% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 consensus target price and a -5.44% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 91%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.