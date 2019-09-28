Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,716,463.41% -150.3% -87% Cronos Group Inc. 1,558,010,563.38% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $18.33, which is potential 100.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 9.35% respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cronos Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.