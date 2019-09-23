Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.34
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 25.1% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.