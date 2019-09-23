Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 25.1% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.