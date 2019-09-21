Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 16.56 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Table 2 represents X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

The current Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.8% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.