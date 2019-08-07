Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.