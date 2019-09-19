Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.