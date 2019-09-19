Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
