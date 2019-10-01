Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s results

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00 Alector Inc. 17 -0.30 29.57M -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,589,353.61% -150.3% -87% Alector Inc. 173,227,885.18% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 7.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.9. Alector Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 59.1% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.