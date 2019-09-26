Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|56.41
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
