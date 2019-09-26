Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 56.41 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.