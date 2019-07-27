Reviewing X Financial (XYF)’s and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s results

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34 Golden Bull Limited 7 2.75 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows X Financial and Golden Bull Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of X Financial shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46% Golden Bull Limited -29.92% -46.63% -52.92% -28.28% -19.47% -29.38%

For the past year X Financial has 26.46% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -29.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors X Financial beats Golden Bull Limited.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.