Reviewing X Financial (XYF)’s and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)’s results

Both X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.85
|6.34
|Golden Bull Limited
|7
|2.75
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows X Financial and Golden Bull Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.9% of X Financial shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X Financial
|8%
|4.45%
|2.37%
|-23.19%
|0%
|26.46%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-29.92%
|-46.63%
|-52.92%
|-28.28%
|-19.47%
|-29.38%
For the past year X Financial has 26.46% stronger performance while Golden Bull Limited has -29.38% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors X Financial beats Golden Bull Limited.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
