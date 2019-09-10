Reviewing X Financial (XYF)’s and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)’s results

As Credit Services companies, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 4 0.00 N/A 0.90 3.16 Credit Acceptance Corporation 468 7.60 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 demonstrates X Financial and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credit Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. X Financial’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for X Financial and Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Credit Acceptance Corporation is $467.5, which is potential 0.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and Credit Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 63.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial -5% -24.6% -41.96% -46.93% 0% -33.26% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year X Financial has -33.26% weaker performance while Credit Acceptance Corporation has 25.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.