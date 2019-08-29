Reviewing Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)’s and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)’s results

Both Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts Limited 125 1.71 N/A 4.54 28.65 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 47 1.24 N/A 1.44 31.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc. Eldorado Resorts Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Wynn Resorts Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts Limited 0.00% 46.2% 7% Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.97 shows that Wynn Resorts Limited is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Eldorado Resorts Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Wynn Resorts Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Wynn Resorts Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts Limited 0 3 3 2.50 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Wynn Resorts Limited’s consensus price target is $134, while its potential upside is 26.03%. Competitively the consensus price target of Eldorado Resorts Inc. is $55.75, which is potential 44.06% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eldorado Resorts Inc. is looking more favorable than Wynn Resorts Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wynn Resorts Limited and Eldorado Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 87.3%. Wynn Resorts Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 24.98% are Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wynn Resorts Limited -7.67% -0.9% -11% 7.96% -19.62% 31.5% Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61%

For the past year Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Summary

Wynn Resorts Limited beats Eldorado Resorts Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The companyÂ’s Las Vegas resorts offer approximately 189,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 234 table games and 1,907 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 99,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including an 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le RÃªve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.