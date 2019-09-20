Reviewing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)’s and Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) and Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH) compete against each other in the Lodging sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 54 3.63 N/A 1.41 40.25 Choice Hotels International Inc. 85 4.78 N/A 3.91 21.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc. Choice Hotels International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 3% Choice Hotels International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Choice Hotels International Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Choice Hotels International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Choice Hotels International Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has an average price target of $61.5, and a 15.80% upside potential. Meanwhile, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s consensus price target is $89.33, while its potential downside is -3.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. seems more appealing than Choice Hotels International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Choice Hotels International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 62.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Choice Hotels International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. -4.99% 0.68% -0.14% 14.59% -0.75% 24.64% Choice Hotels International Inc. -2.57% -1.73% 2.31% 9.09% 13.66% 19.88%

For the past year Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Choice Hotels International Inc.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Choice Hotels International Inc.

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. The company franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection. It also develops and markets cloud-based technology products, including inventory management, pricing, and connectivity to third party channels and hoteliers that are not under franchise agreements with the company; and provides onsite and remote installation, training, and 24/7 phone support services. As of July 28, 2017, the company franchised approximately 6,500 hotels comprising approximately 500,000 rooms. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.