Reviewing Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND)’s and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)’s results

Since Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) are part of the Lodging industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.09 N/A 3.15 14.94 Expedia Group Inc. 127 1.70 N/A 2.85 46.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. Expedia Group Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Wyndham Destinations Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Expedia Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Destinations Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wyndham Destinations Inc. Its rival Expedia Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Expedia Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Expedia Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s upside potential is 15.81% at a $54.5 average target price. Expedia Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $158 average target price and a 17.49% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Expedia Group Inc. looks more robust than Wyndham Destinations Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Expedia Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Expedia Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. 1.44% 4.18% 5.8% 10.5% 3.38% 31.31% Expedia Group Inc. -3.69% -0.38% 3.05% 11.15% -1.54% 17.83%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. has stronger performance than Expedia Group Inc.

Summary

Expedia Group Inc. beats Wyndham Destinations Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.