Reviewing WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC)’s and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial Corp. 17 3.95 N/A 1.55 11.12 Hingham Institution for Savings 186 6.21 N/A 14.67 13.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WVS Financial Corp. and Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WVS Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hingham Institution for Savings, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has WVS Financial Corp. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial Corp. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, Hingham Institution for Savings’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WVS Financial Corp. and Hingham Institution for Savings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 32.8%. Insiders owned 25.68% of WVS Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Hingham Institution for Savings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06% Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26%

For the past year WVS Financial Corp. has 17.06% stronger performance while Hingham Institution for Savings has -2.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 9 of the 9 factors WVS Financial Corp.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.