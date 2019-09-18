Reviewing W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s results

Both W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.27 N/A 1.25 3.58 Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.30 N/A -1.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of W&T Offshore Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has W&T Offshore Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.97 beta indicates that W&T Offshore Inc. is 197.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Nabors Industries Ltd.’s 149.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

W&T Offshore Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabors Industries Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Nabors Industries Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to W&T Offshore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for W&T Offshore Inc. and Nabors Industries Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Nabors Industries Ltd. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 96.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.1% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares and 83.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd. shares. 33.5% are W&T Offshore Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Nabors Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabors Industries Ltd.

Summary

W&T Offshore Inc. beats Nabors Industries Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.