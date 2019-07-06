Reviewing W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s results

Both W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.15 N/A 1.25 3.90 CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.29 9.90

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for W&T Offshore Inc. and CNOOC Limited. CNOOC Limited has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CNOOC Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of W&T Offshore Inc. and CNOOC Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore Inc. is 197.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.97 beta. Competitively, CNOOC Limited is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

W&T Offshore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, CNOOC Limited which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. CNOOC Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to W&T Offshore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

W&T Offshore Inc. and CNOOC Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is W&T Offshore Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares and 1.9% of CNOOC Limited shares. Insiders owned 33.6% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. -7.39% -27.45% -0.61% -22.99% -38.34% 18.69% CNOOC Limited -1.36% -8.4% 1.01% -0.12% -4.93% 12.29%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. has stronger performance than CNOOC Limited

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors W&T Offshore Inc.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.