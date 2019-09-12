Reviewing W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s results

Since W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) and Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore Inc. 5 1.19 N/A 1.25 3.58 Antero Resources Corporation 6 0.26 N/A 1.87 2.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of W&T Offshore Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation. Antero Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Antero Resources Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of W&T Offshore Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore Inc. 0.00% -41.7% 18.5% Antero Resources Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.97 beta means W&T Offshore Inc.’s volatility is 197.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Antero Resources Corporation has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of W&T Offshore Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Antero Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. W&T Offshore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Antero Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

W&T Offshore Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Antero Resources Corporation has a consensus target price of $9.75, with potential upside of 170.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W&T Offshore Inc. and Antero Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.1% and 93.6%. About 33.5% of W&T Offshore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of Antero Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W&T Offshore Inc. 1.13% -9.29% -25.66% -12.98% -36.04% 8.98% Antero Resources Corporation -6.3% -14.47% -35.34% -56.34% -77.36% -50.91%

For the past year W&T Offshore Inc. has 8.98% stronger performance while Antero Resources Corporation has -50.91% weaker performance.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters. It also owns interests in approximately 164 offshore structures. As of December 31, 2016, the company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 450,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Its total proved reserves were 74.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 616,000 net acres of oil and gas properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Resources Corporation is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Investment LLC.