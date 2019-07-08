Reviewing WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s results

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 41 5.51 N/A 3.34 12.45 Select Bancorp Inc. 12 4.29 N/A 0.89 13.14

Table 1 demonstrates WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Select Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. WSFS Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.3% Select Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Select Bancorp Inc. has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

WSFS Financial Corporation and Select Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Select Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $49.38, and a 16.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.9% of Select Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Select Bancorp Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation -3.14% 1.56% -1.12% -3.66% -18.47% 9.79% Select Bancorp Inc. -0.09% -2.17% -1.18% -3.06% -9.92% -5.33%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Select Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Select Bancorp Inc.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.