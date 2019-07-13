Reviewing WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)’s results

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 41 5.33 N/A 3.34 12.45 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.22 N/A 0.52 21.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of WSFS Financial Corporation and Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. WSFS Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Glen Burnie Bancorp, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WSFS Financial Corporation and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.3% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 3.3% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Glen Burnie Bancorp is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for WSFS Financial Corporation and Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

WSFS Financial Corporation’s average price target is $49.38, while its potential upside is 20.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WSFS Financial Corporation and Glen Burnie Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.9% and 8.8%. WSFS Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has 22.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation -3.14% 1.56% -1.12% -3.66% -18.47% 9.79% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.21% -1.62% 9.5% -9.88% -4.62% 4.99%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Glen Burnie Bancorp

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.