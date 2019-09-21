Reviewing WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s results

Since WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 42 5.01 N/A 3.13 13.55 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.40 N/A 2.88 12.89

In table 1 we can see WSFS Financial Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial Corporation has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WSFS Financial Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$47.75 is WSFS Financial Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.42%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. WSFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors WSFS Financial Corporation beats Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.