Reviewing WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)’s and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 43 1.05 52.25M 3.13 13.55 Ameris Bancorp 37 1.32 65.16M 2.86 13.90

In table 1 we can see WSFS Financial Corporation and Ameris Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameris Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. WSFS Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows WSFS Financial Corporation and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 121,738,117.43% 12.9% 1.6% Ameris Bancorp 175,965,433.43% 9.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Ameris Bancorp’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WSFS Financial Corporation and Ameris Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 3 3.00

WSFS Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 7.76% at a $47.75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ameris Bancorp is $45.33, which is potential 12.20% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Ameris Bancorp is looking more favorable than WSFS Financial Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WSFS Financial Corporation and Ameris Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 60.1% respectively. WSFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Ameris Bancorp

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Ameris Bancorp beats WSFS Financial Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.