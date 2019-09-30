Reviewing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 21 1.62 125.29M -1.60 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 3 0.00 6.50M -25.49 0.00

Demonstrates Wright Medical Group N.V. and Neovasc Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 595,201,900.24% -21.4% -6.7% Neovasc Inc. 196,653,858.95% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Neovasc Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.67% and an $26.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wright Medical Group N.V. and Neovasc Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.64%. 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. has 6.02% stronger performance while Neovasc Inc. has -54.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Neovasc Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.