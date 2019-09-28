Reviewing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s and Its Competitors results

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wright Medical Group N.V. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.40% -6.70% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Wright Medical Group N.V. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Wright Medical Group N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

Wright Medical Group N.V. currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. The potential upside of the competitors is 184.27%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Wright Medical Group N.V. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wright Medical Group N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Wright Medical Group N.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Wright Medical Group N.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Volatility & Risk

Wright Medical Group N.V. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. In other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wright Medical Group N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.’s competitors beat Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.