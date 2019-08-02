Reviewing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

Both Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.22 N/A -1.60 0.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.22 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Integer Holdings Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Integer Holdings Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Integer Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $36.13, with potential upside of 24.33%. Meanwhile, Integer Holdings Corporation’s consensus target price is $92, while its potential upside is 9.17%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Wright Medical Group N.V. is looking more favorable than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Integer Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Integer Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.