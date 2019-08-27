Reviewing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s results

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 29 3.21 N/A -1.60 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 10.49 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 3 5 2.63 Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average price target of Wright Medical Group N.V. is $32.13, with potential upside of 45.58%. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 15.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Wright Medical Group N.V. looks more robust than Avedro Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wright Medical Group N.V. and Avedro Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avedro Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.