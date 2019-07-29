Reviewing Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)’s and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s results

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.05 N/A -1.54 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5%

Risk & Volatility

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has beta of 0.13 which is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.4 and 0.8 respectively. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 29.78% upside potential and an average price target of $36.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.5% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.