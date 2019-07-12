Reviewing Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)’s and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s results

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) and Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), both competing one another are Security & Protection Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 1105.43 N/A -0.18 0.00 Allegion plc 94 3.67 N/A 4.41 22.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wrap Technologies Inc. and Allegion plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegion plc 0.00% 74.2% 16.1%

Liquidity

Wrap Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 and a Quick Ratio of 12.3. Competitively, Allegion plc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegion plc.

Analyst Ratings

Wrap Technologies Inc. and Allegion plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allegion plc 0 4 2 2.33

On the other hand, Allegion plc’s potential downside is -7.27% and its average price target is $101.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wrap Technologies Inc. and Allegion plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.2% and 98.2%. Insiders held 19% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Allegion plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wrap Technologies Inc. 1.35% -13.46% 62.65% 73.08% 0% 114.29% Allegion plc 0.81% 6.76% 7.1% 12.35% 30.68% 25.99%

For the past year Wrap Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Allegion plc

Summary

Allegion plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Wrap Technologies Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It also manufactures door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as designs and manufactures sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. Allegion Public Limited Company sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, ranging from specialty distribution to wholesalers; and through various retail channels, ranging from large do-it-yourself home improvement centers to small, specialty showroom outlets. Allegion Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.