Reviewing WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.83 N/A 0.48 21.84 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ultra Petroleum Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WPX Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. WPX Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. Its rival Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. WPX Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

WPX Energy Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc. has a 64.87% upside potential and an average target price of $16.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares and 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. About 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.