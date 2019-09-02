Reviewing WPX Energy Inc. (WPX)’s and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)’s results

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.91 N/A 0.48 21.84 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 134 1.92 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 demonstrates WPX Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WPX Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. WPX Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of WPX Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

WPX Energy Inc.’s current beta is 2.24 and it happens to be 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WPX Energy Inc. Its rival PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc. has an average price target of $15, and a 39.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 9.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has 72.51% stronger performance.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.